Pakistan and Ireland chase consolation win at T20 World Cup

Pakistan won the toss and chose to bowl first against Ireland with both teams aiming to bow out of the Twenty20 World Cup with a consolation win
Pakistan's captain Babar Azam waits for the coin toss before the beginning of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Ireland and Pakistan at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Fla., Sunday, June 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

1 hour ago

LAUDERHILL, Fla. (AP) — With both teams aiming to bow out of the Twenty20 World Cup with a consolation win, Pakistan won the toss and chose to bowl first against Ireland on Sunday.

India and the U.S. have already qualified from Group A.

It's been a miserable tournament in particular for 2009 champion and 2022 runnerup Pakistan, which has failed to advance for the first time. Pakistan earlier lost to tournament co-host United States in one of the biggest upsets ever at a Twenty20 World Cup. Pakistan also failed to chase down run-a-ball against rival India in the second Group A game.

Both teams made one change Sunday.

Pakistan gave fast bowler Abbas Afridi his first game in the tournament in place of pace bowler Naseem Shah. Surprisingly, the sole specialist spinner in Pakistan's squad, Abrar Ahmed, heads home without getting a single game.

Ireland brought in leg-spinner Ben White for Craig Young.

Ireland crumbled against India and Canada on unpredictable pitches in New York. The wet weather in Florida washed out its game against the U.S.

All three World Cup games at Lauderhill were abandoned without a ball being bowled because of rain and wet outfield.

Lineups:

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Abbas Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir.

Ireland: Andy Balbirnie, Paul Stirling (captain), Lorcan Tucker, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little, Ben White.

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam signs a small bat before the beginning of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Ireland and Pakistan at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Fla., Sunday, June 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

