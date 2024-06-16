Pakistan and Ireland chase consolation win at T20 World Cup

LAUDERHILL, Fla. (AP) — With both teams aiming to bow out of the Twenty20 World Cup with a consolation win, Pakistan won the toss and chose to bowl first against Ireland on Sunday.

India and the U.S. have already qualified from Group A.

It's been a miserable tournament in particular for 2009 champion and 2022 runnerup Pakistan, which has failed to advance for the first time. Pakistan earlier lost to tournament co-host United States in one of the biggest upsets ever at a Twenty20 World Cup. Pakistan also failed to chase down run-a-ball against rival India in the second Group A game.