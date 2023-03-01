Pakistan aims for tighter security in 1st digital census

The digital count will provide data for policy decisions, which now are based on the 2017 census that counted the population at 207 million people. It's also meant to beef up security and avoid another morass like the one that beset the 2021 census. The results of that count, which was done manually, were never announced over complaints about errors and exclusion.

The results of the digital census will be announced next month, according to Pakistan's Bureau of Statistics, which is conducting the census amid tight security.