Breaking: Atlanta airport retains ‘world’s busiest’ crown in 2024
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Paige Bueckers is ready for her WNBA closeup as she is set to get drafted No. 1 by the Dallas Wings

Paige Bueckers is ready to move on from college to the WNBA
UConn's Paige Bueckers speaks to fans during an NCAA college basketball "Championship Welcome Home Rally" for the team Monday, April 7, 2025, Storrs, Conn. (Aaron Flaum/Hartford Courant via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

UConn's Paige Bueckers speaks to fans during an NCAA college basketball "Championship Welcome Home Rally" for the team Monday, April 7, 2025, Storrs, Conn. (Aaron Flaum/Hartford Courant via AP)
By DOUG FEINBERG – Associated Press
1 hour ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Paige Bueckers is ready to move on from college to the WNBA.

The versatile UConn star is the odds-on favorite to become the No. 1 overall pick by the Dallas Wings when the league holds its annual draft at The Shed in New York on Monday night.

Bueckers will have plenty of company on Monday, especially with the WNBA having its first expansion team in 17 years in the Golden State Valkyries making their debut draft selection at No. 5 overall.

The first round will feature 12 picks with 13 in each of the final two rounds. After Dallas makes its pick, the Seattle Storm hold the No. 2 selection overall. The Washington Mystics, with a new coach and general manager, control the direction of the draft with the third, fourth and sixth pick.

Six teams don’t have picks in the opening round as New York, Indiana, Minnesota, Phoenix and Atlanta all traded away their picks. Las Vegas forfeited its pick following an investigation by the league in 2023 that found the franchise violated league rules regarding impermissible player benefits and workplace policies.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

FILE - France's Dominique Malonga, right, shoots as Nigeria's Amy Elizabeth Balogun defends in a women's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Aug. 1, 2024, in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, Pool File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

UConn's Paige Bueckers reacts before speaking to fans during an NCAA college basketball "Championship Welcome Home Rally" for the team Monday, April 7, 2025, Storrs, Conn. (Aaron Flaum/Hartford Courant via AP)

Credit: AP

Paige Bueckers is projected to go No. 1 in WNBA draft to Dallas Wings

WNBA mock draft 3.0: Paige Bueckers goes No. 1 to Dallas and Seattle selects French star Malonga 2nd

2h ago

WNBA salaries still an issue with Paige Bueckers set to earn about what Caitlin Clark did

The Latest

New Orleans Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin watches from the stands with his wife Meredith Hale Griffin in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in New Orleans, Sunday, April 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Credit: AP

Pelicans fire basketball operations chief David Griffin after an injury-plagued 21-61 season

2m ago

What to know about Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and the alleged arson at his official residence

4m ago

Brazil's Bolsonaro remains in intensive care after 12-hour surgery

7m ago

Featured

People demonstrate in Lafayette Park across from the White House in Washington on Friday, June 30, 2023, after a sharply divided Supreme Court ruled that the Biden administration overstepped its authority in trying to cancel or reduce student loan debts for millions of Americans. After the COVID-19 pause, millions of borrowers are expected to miss payments. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Credit: AP

Lacking clarity, student loan borrowers face dangerous consequences

Getting roughly 43 million student loan borrowers—including about 1.7 million in Georgia—back into repayment after the yearslong pause was always going to be a daunting task.

Opinion: Ten years later, we’re living the dangers Captain Herb Emory warned about

Captain Herb Emory's legacy — his traffic reporting methodology, his heart for others, his passion for road safety — continues.

Stock up or save? What experts say about the economy amid tariff uncertainty

While recession predictions have softened after Trump implemented a 90-day pause on country-specific tariffs, some analysts say the risk still remains.