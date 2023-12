Pageau scores in OT as Islanders rally for 3-2 win and hand Kings 1st road loss

In the extra period, Pageau swooped in on Talbot before depositing a backhand into the net for his second of the season and setting off a raucous celebration at UBS Arena.

Kempe got the Kings on the scoreboard with a one-timer on the power play at 5:40 of the middle period for his ninth of the season.

Gavrikov made it 2-0 at 9:18 when his shot from the left point eluded Sorokin for his third.

Lee banged home a rebound at 8:42 of the third to get the Islanders on the board, and then tied it with 4:11 remaining for his seventh.

Fiala leads the Kings with 19 assists and 25 points overall. Kempe also has 25 points. They are one point ahead of Kings captain Anze Kopitar who didn’t record a point for the first time in a road game this season.

The Kings were coming off a 4-0 win at Montreal on Thursday night that set the NHL record with an 11-0-0 start on the road.

UP NEXT

Kings: At the New York Rangers on Sunday night.

Islanders: Host Toronto on Monday night.

