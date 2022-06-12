ajc logo
Pads manager Melvin, coach into COVID protocol after opener

FILE - San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin stands in the dugout during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, May 1, 2022. Melvin says he'll have prostate surgery on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, and hopes he misses only part of a forthcoming road trip. He doesn't think he has cancer "but they won't know until they get in there." (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

1 hour ago
San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin and bench coach Ryan Christenson entered COVID protocols in between games of a doubleheader against the Colorado Rockies

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin and bench coach Ryan Christenson entered COVID protocols in between games of a doubleheader against the Colorado Rockies on Saturday. That forced quality control coach Ryan Flaherty to serve as acting manager for the second game.

The Padres made the announcement about 40 minutes before first pitch of the second game. San Diego beat the Rockies in the opener.

Earlier Saturday, the Padres announced that starting pitcher Mike Clevinger and reliever Adrian Morejon were placed on the COVID-19-related injured list. Clevinger was to have pitched the first game of the doubleheader but was scratched Friday night due to what the Padres said was an illness.

Christenson was in COVID protocols earlier this season, as was third base coach Matt Williams. Christenson filled in for Melvin for several games after the manager had prostate surgery.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

