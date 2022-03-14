Hamburger icon
Padres star Tatis has broken wrist, could be out 3 months

FILE - San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. runs to first after hitting a single during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, on Sept. 21, 2021, in San Diego. All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. likely will need surgery for a broken left wrist and could miss up to three months, general manager A.J. Preller said on Monday, March 14, 2022. Tatis suffered the injury in the offseason, Preller said. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

Credit: Gregory Bull

National & World News
Updated 15 minutes ago
The San Diego Padres say All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. likely will need surgery for a broken left wrist and could miss up to three months

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres likely will need surgery for a broken left wrist and could miss up to three months, general manager A.J. Preller said on Monday.

Tatis apparently suffered the injury early in the offseason and felt it when he began preparing for spring training, Preller said.

Reports surfaced in December that Tatis suffered scrapes on his hand and knee in a motorcycle accident in his native Dominican Republic.

The injury is a blow to a team that was looking for a fresh start following a brutal late-season collapse that left them with yet another losing record.

Tatis, 23, had a series of injuries to his left shoulder last year, when he still led the NL with 42 home runs in 130 games and finished third in balloting for the NL MVP.

The electrifying Tatis batted .282 with 97 RBIs and 25 stolen bases last year. His season also included two trips to the injured list with left shoulder issues and a trip to the COVID-19 injury list.

He signed a $330 million, 14-year contract with the Padres during spring training last year.

