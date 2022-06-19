Padres star Machado sprains left ankle in tumble at 1st base

Team trainers came on to the field to tend to Machado when he was down on the ground. He later sat up but was unable to put weight on the injured ankle.

Machado was helped up and, with a trainer on each side of him, limped off the field and into the clubhouse for further examination. He was replaced in the lineup by Sergio Alcántara. Machado has been a mainstay in the Padres' strong start to the season, helping to make up for the absence of injured Fernando Tatis Jr.

Machado entered Sunday's game batting .329 with 12 home runs and 46 RBIs. He homered Saturday night in a loss to Colorado and has helped to anchor the Padres' infield defense while providing a steady leadership presence in the clubhouse.

Combined Shape Caption San Diego Padres first base coach David Macias, right, looks to help Manny Machado after Machado was injured while trying to run out an infield hit to Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Denver. Machado, who was out on the play, had to be helped from the field. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski Combined Shape Caption San Diego Padres first base coach David Macias, right, looks to help Manny Machado after Machado was injured while trying to run out an infield hit to Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Denver. Machado, who was out on the play, had to be helped from the field. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

