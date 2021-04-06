Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. leaves game with injury

Tatis struck out swinging against Anthony DeSclafani and winced in pain as he fell to the ground. He cradled his left arm while he got up, and two trainers helped hold his left arm against his body as he was helped off the field.

The 22-year-old Tatis left a game late in spring training with left shoulder discomfort but was back two days later. Manager Jayce Tingler said then that Tatis had been dealing with left shoulder discomfort since his minor league days. Tatis later said he'd had it since rookie ball.