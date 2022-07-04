Padres rally for 4 in 9th, beat Dodgers 4-2 to avoid sweep

Eric Hosmer, who had two hits, singled home the go-ahead run and finished Kimbrel. With two outs, Ha-Seong Kim homered off Yency Almonte for a 4-1 lead.

Taylor Rogers worked the ninth for his 23rd save, giving up Freddie Freeman's sacrifice fly.

Nick Martinez (3-3) allowed one hit in 2 1/3 innings to get the win.

Kershaw had gone 1-2 and allowed 10 runs in 19 innings in four starts since returning from the IL, but the Dodgers ace had one of his best starts of the season. The lefty struck out eight and walked only one as he went seven innings for the first time since May 7 against the Chicago Cubs.

Betts was activated before the game after being sidelined two weeks due to a cracked right rib. He was back in his familiar leadoff spot and playing right field and he reached base four times.

Betts led off the Dodgers first with a double into the left-field corner and scored when Trea Turner lined a fastball from MacKenzie Gore down the left-field line for a double.

In the ninth, Betts doubled to right-center with one out, went to third on Turner's single and scored on Freeman's sacrifice fly.

Betts tried to score from second on a base hit to left by Freeman in the fourth inning, but Jurickson Profar quickly made a play on the ball and threw home, where catcher Jorge Alfaro applied the tag. Betts, who is still feeling some effects from the injuries, did not try to slide.

San Diego had a chance to tie in the third. José Azocar led off with a ground-rule double to right-center, advanced to third on Profar's grounder but was out at the plate when shortstop Turner threw home on Manny Machado's grounder.

Gore allowed one run in 5 2/3 innings on five hits and struck out four.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Dodgers: IF Hanser Alberto is likely to miss three games after he received an injection for knee pain. ... OF Chris Taylor was available off the bench after leaving Saturday's game in the sixth inning due to a left foot contusion.

ROSTER MOVE

The Padres called up RHP Tayler Scott from Triple-A El Paso to help shore up the bullpen. LHP Ray Kerr was optioned and RHP Kyle Tucker designated for assignment.

UP NEXT

Padres: Return home for a two-game series against Seattle starting Monday. LHP Sean Manaea (3-3, 3.92 ERA) went 1-0 in five June starts.

Dodgers: LHP Julio Urias (5-2, 2.94 ERA) gets the start on Monday as Los Angeles opens a three-game set against Colorado.

San Diego Padres' Ha-Seong Kim celebrates as he rounds first after hitting a two-run home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday, July 3, 2022, in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts hits a double during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres Sunday, July 3, 2022, in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres Sunday, July 3, 2022, in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts, right, is tagged out at home by San Diego Padres catcher Jorge Alfaro, center, while trying to score on a single by Freddie Freeman as home plate umpire Charlie Ramos watches during the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 3, 2022, in Los Angeles.

San Diego Padres' Jose Azocar, center, is tagged out by Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes, right, as he tries to score on a fielder's choice hit by Manny Machado as home plate umpire Charlie Ramos watches during the third inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 3, 2022, in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Dodgers' Will Smith is hit by a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres Sunday, July 3, 2022, in Los Angeles.

San Diego Padres starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday, July 3, 2022, in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw throws to the plate during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres Sunday, July 3, 2022, in Los Angeles.

San Diego Padres' Ha-Seong Kim, right, celebrates with Eric Hosmer, left, after hitting a two-run home run as Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes stands at the plate during the ninth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 3, 2022, in Los Angeles.