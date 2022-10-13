Padres pull out 5-3 victory over Dodgers, tie NLDS 1-all

“This team all year, we’ve been grinding,” Machado said.

Freddie Freeman, Max Muncy and Trea Turner went deep for the NL West champion Dodgers.

After an off day Thursday, the best-of-five series resumes with Game 3 on Friday in San Diego.

The teams traded one-run leads on a night when two of baseball’s elite pitchers — Kershaw and Yu Darvish of the Padres — got knocked around. In the middle innings, it became a battle of the bullpens for the second straight game.

Hader, who got the final out of the eighth, gave up a two-out double to Freeman off the right-center wall in the ninth. That brought up Will Smith as the potential tying run at the plate. But he flied out to right to end the game.

“Freeman hits an 0-2 pitch that’s up around his chin that I don’t know how he even gets to,” Melvin said, “and then all of a sudden you are one pitch away from being in trouble again.”

The Dodgers' only lead was a 2-1 advantage in the second. Baseball's highest-scoring team in the regular season struggled to hit in the clutch.

“There were a couple of opportunities, two innings back-to-back, that we had an opportunity situationally to push a run across to tie the game, let alone to potentially take the lead, and we couldn’t do that,” manager Dave Roberts said. “Defensively it just wasn’t clean, either.”

Machado's double in the third tied it, and Cronenworth gave the Padres a 3-2 lead with an RBI groundout.

Turner's homer in the bottom half evened it again.

Darvish, who got the win, allowed three runs and seven hits in five-plus innings and had at least one baserunner in every inning. The right-hander struck out seven and walked two.

Kershaw gave up three runs and six hits in five innings. The three-time Cy Young Award winner struck out six and eventually settled down to retire his final nine batters.

“I definitely made some mistakes that they made me pay for,” Kershaw said, “but overall I would like to have a few pitches back, but it definitely could have been worse, for sure.”

In the sixth, the Dodgers made two nifty defensive plays, but couldn’t keep the Padres from taking the lead.

Trent Grisham bunted into a fielder’s choice to Graterol. He charged toward the third-base line, picked up the ball barehanded and threw sidearm to Smith, who made the tag on a headfirst-sliding Wil Myers to save a run. Graterol glanced toward his dugout and spread his hands as if to say, “How about that?”

Cody Bellinger ended the inning with a twisting, over-the-shoulder catch in deep center field.

The Dodgers had a great chance to tie the game in the sixth with runners on the corners.

Muncy hit a single to deep right that chased Darvish. A stunned Muncy stopped at first base, apparently thinking the ball would be caught by Juan Soto, but it went over his head near the bullpen gate. Smith, who reached on an infield single, advanced to third with no outs.

But the Dodgers were unable to cash in. Robert Suarez came in and struck out Justin Turner, and then Gavin Lux grounded into a double play to end the inning, leaving the sellout crowd of 53,122 stunned.

The Dodgers came up short again in the seventh.

With nervous fans on their feet chanting “Let’s go, Dodgers!,” they loaded the bases with two outs after an intentional walk to Freeman. But Smith flied out to center to end the threat.

Yency Almonte overpowered the Padres in the top of the seventh, with Ha-Seong Kim, Soto and Machado going down swinging. Tommy Kahnle struck out Soto, Machado and Brandon Drury in a 1-2-3 ninth.

The Dodgers' bullpen tossed four scoreless innings in a 5-3 victory to open the series. Padres relievers retired their final 14 batters in Game 1.

BIRD DELAY

A large goose flew into the stadium and landed in shallow right-center with two outs in the eighth. It sat on the grass as Lux singled to right.

The grounds crew rushed out with a blue plastic trash bin, but the bird took off. It flew all the way to near the Dodgers' on-deck circle, where Bellinger was standing. He edged away from it as the goose landed.

As the crew approached again, the goose flew to the infield near third base. A worker rushed over and put a towel over the goose and dropped it into the bin.

UP NEXT

LHP Blake Snell will start Game 3 for the Padres in their first postseason game in front of fans at Petco Park in 16 years. The Dodgers are going with All-Star RHP Tony Gonsolin, who won 16 games in a career-best regular season.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis