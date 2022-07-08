ajc logo
Padres' Profar collapses after collision, taken off on cart

San Diego Padres shortstop C.J. Abrams, left, and left fielder Jurickson Profar, bottom right, react after colliding as center fielder Trent Grisham, center, looks on during the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 7, 2022, in San Diego. Profar and Abrams collided as Abrams made a catch for an out against San Francisco Giants' Tommy La Stella. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

1 hour ago
SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar collapsed as he was trying to walk off the field after a scary collision with rookie shortstop C.J. Abrams and was then placed on a stretcher and driven away on a cart on Thursday night.

Profar and Abrams both went after a flyball hit by Joey Bart of the San Francisco Giants into shallow left field in the fifth inning. Abrams made the catch with his back to the infield and his left knee hit Profar in the left jaw as the left fielder appeared to be positioning himself for a diving catch.

Profar rolled onto his back and was writhing in pain. He was tended to for several minutes and at one point sat up. He attempted to walk off the field, accompanied by trainers, but collapsed just as he got to the infield dirt.

He was on the ground for several more minutes, surrounded by the training staff, before a medical cart arrived. Profar was placed on a stretcher before being driven off on the cart. His teammates watched from a few feet away.

Abrams remained in the game.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar, center, falls into a team official after colliding with shortstop C.J. Abrams during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Thursday, July 7, 2022, in San Diego. Profar and Abrams collided as Abrams made a catch for an out against San Francisco Giants' Tommy La Stella. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Credit: Gregory Bull

Credit: Gregory Bull

Credit: Gregory Bull

Credit: Gregory Bull

San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar, bottom, reacts after colliding with shortstop C.J. Abrams, left, as center fielder Trent Grisham, right, looks on during the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 7, 2022, in San Diego. Profar and Abrams collided as Abrams made a catch for an out against San Francisco Giants' Tommy La Stella. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Credit: Gregory Bull

Credit: Gregory Bull

Credit: Gregory Bull

Credit: Gregory Bull

