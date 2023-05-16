Padres pitcher Michael Wacha loses no-hitter in 8th against Royals

The base hit came on the 103rd pitch thrown by Wacha, who was immediately pulled by San Diego manager Bob Melvin. The right-hander struck out a career-high 11.

Wacha had a perfect game going before hitting Edward Olivares with a pitch with one out in the fifth. He walked Bobby Witt Jr. with two outs in the sixth before first baseman Jake Cronenworth made a terrific diving stop of Vinnie Pasquantino's grounder to preserve the no-hit bid.