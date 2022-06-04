ajc logo
Padres' Musgrove loses no-hit bid with 2 out in 8th vs Brews

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Friday, June 3, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Friday, June 3, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

By STEVE MEGARGEE, Associated Press
Updated 46 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Joe Musgrove of the San Diego Padres lost his bid for another no-hitter with two outs in the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Kolten Wong hit a double that short-hopped the wall in right field to break up Musgrove's try.

Musgrove has thrown the only no-hitter in Padres history. It came in a 3-0 victory over the Texas Rangers on April 9, 2021.

After Wong's double, Musgrove stayed in and got the last out in the eighth with his career-high 114th pitch. He threw 112 pitches in his no-hitter last year.

Musgrove entered the night with a 5-0 record and a 1.86 ERA that ranked fourth in the National League. His nine quality starts led the NL.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Friday, June 3, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Credit: Morry Gash

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Friday, June 3, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Credit: Morry Gash

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Friday, June 3, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Credit: Morry Gash

Credit: Morry Gash

