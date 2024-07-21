Breaking: Joe Biden withdraws from race for president, endorses VP Harris
Padres' Michael King has not allowed a hit through 6 innings against the Guardians

Michael King of the San Diego Padres has not allowed a hit through six innings against the Cleveland Guardians
San Diego Padres' Michael King pitches in the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Sunday, July 21, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: AP

San Diego Padres' Michael King pitches in the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Sunday, July 21, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
By BRIAN DULIK – Associated Press
2 minutes ago

CLEVELAND (AP) — Michael King of the San Diego Padres has not allowed a hit through six innings against the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday.

King, a right-hander, retired the first 10 batters before walking Angel Martínez in the fourth. Martínez is the lone Cleveland player to reach base in the game, which the Padres lead 2-0.

In his six-year career, King has never thrown more than 109 pitches. He has 70 entering the seventh at Progressive Field.

The 29-year-old King spent the past five seasons with the Yankees, primarily as a reliever, before being acquired in the blockbuster trade that sent Juan Soto to New York on Dec. 7, 2023.

San Diego pitchers Dylan Cease, Jeremiah Estrada and Yuki Matsui threw a combined one-hitter Saturday in a 7-0 win over the Guardians, limiting them to two baserunners.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

San Diego Padres' Ha-Seong Kim celebrates in the dugout after scoring on a hit by Kyle Higashioka in the second inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Sunday, July 21, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Cleveland Guardians' Ben Lively pitches in the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Sunday, July 21, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

