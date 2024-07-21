Padres' Michael King has not allowed a hit through 6 innings against the Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Michael King of the San Diego Padres has not allowed a hit through six innings against the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday.

King, a right-hander, retired the first 10 batters before walking Angel Martínez in the fourth. Martínez is the lone Cleveland player to reach base in the game, which the Padres lead 2-0.

In his six-year career, King has never thrown more than 109 pitches. He has 70 entering the seventh at Progressive Field.