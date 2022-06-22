ajc logo
Padres manager Bob Melvin cleared from COVID protocols

San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin, left, is ejected by home plate umpire Chris Segal during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin, left, is ejected by home plate umpire Chris Segal during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

National & World News
1 hour ago
San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin returned to the dugout after being sidelined by COVID protocols for 11 games

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin returned Wednesday after being sidelined by COVID-19 protocols for 11 games.

“I might be the healthiest guy that you might be around ever during this whole thing right now.," Melvin said during his media session before the series finale against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Melvin said he's been asymptomatic for the last nine days. He went into the protocols in between games of a doubleheader on June 11. He said he felt a little scratch in his throat and tested positive. “The next day I had no symptoms. I've had no symptoms the entire time since.”

“It feels great to be back. That was very unsettling to sit around like that and have to watch games for that long and feeling the way I did. It's a crazy world we live in,” he added.

Quality control coach Ryan Flaherty managed 10 games in Melvin's absence and bench coach Ryan Christenson was cleared from protocols in time to manage Tuesday night. Christenson went into protocols the same time as Melvin.

The Padres went 6-5 in Melvin's absence. They entered Wednesday's play percentage points behind the Los Angeles Dodgers atop the NL West.

Melvin also missed nine games after undergoing prostate surgery on May 11.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

San Diego Padres' Manny Machado, left, and manager Bob Melvin, right, argue with home plate umpire Chris Segal during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in St. Louis. Segal ejected both Machado and Melvin. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

