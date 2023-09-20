Padres working on combined no-hitter after starter Blake Snell removed in 8th inning vs Rockies

Padres left-hander Blake Snell took a no-hitter though seven innings before being replaced by reliever Robert Suarez in the eighth against the Colorado Rockies

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 51 minutes ago
X

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Padres left-hander Blake Snell carried a no-hitter though seven innings Tuesday night against the Colorado Rockies before being removed from the game.

Robert Suarez entered in relief and worked a perfect eighth to keep San Diego's combined no-hit bid intact.

Snell, the big league ERA leader who is making a push for his second Cy Young Award, threw 62 of his 104 pitches for strikes. He struck out 10 and walked four, running his major league-leading total to 96. His season high is 113 pitches and his career high is 122.

Snell has never completed eight innings in the majors and San Diego manager Bob Melvin decided seven was enough this time. There was a smattering of boos at Petco Park when Suarez came into a scoreless game.

Center fielder Trent Grisham and right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. both made nice running catches in the sixth to keep the no-hitter going, and Grisham made another nice grab in the seventh.

Snell is 14-9 with a 2.33 ERA in 31 starts this season. He won the AL Cy Young Award with Tampa Bay in 2018 and was traded to San Diego before the 2021 season.

Joe Musgrove threw the Padres’ only no-hitter on April 9, 2021, in his second start with his hometown team.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Family photo

Metro prosecutor gets to work pushing for justice after brother’s slaying10h ago

Credit: AP

Judge allows lawyers to interview grand jurors who indicted Trump, 18 others
6h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

AJC PHOTOS
Braves end skid, beat Phillies
4h ago

Federal officials say Georgia owes HBCU after years of unequitable funding
8h ago

Federal officials say Georgia owes HBCU after years of unequitable funding
8h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Nigerian princess brings international perspective on DEI to Atlanta
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Who was Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the Sikh activist whose killing has divided Canada and...
7m ago
Iran's president urges US to demonstrate it wants to return to the 2015 nuclear deal
31m ago
Speaker McCarthy faces an almost impossible task trying to unite House GOP and fund the...
37m ago
Featured

VIDEO: What happens during a government shutdown?
Georgia Republicans in Congress divided on consequences, benefits of federal shutdown
Speaker McCarthy is running out of options to stop a shutdown as conservatives balk at a...
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top