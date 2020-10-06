Padres get back Mike Clevinger, Dodgers add pitcher for NLDS

While Clevinger was among the 15 pitchers on the Padres roster released Tuesday, fellow starter Dinelson Lamet was again left off because of injury. Clevinger (elbow impingement) and Lamet (biceps tightness) both got hurt in their final regular-season starts and weren't on the roster for the wild-card round against St. Louis.

The Dodgers added a pitcher to their roster for the NLDS, where they will have 14 pitchers and 14 position players after carrying only 13 pitchers for the first round series against Milwaukee.