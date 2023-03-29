Padres 3B coach Williams has colon cancer, surgery Friday

Williams played 10 seasons with San Francisco, one with Cleveland and six with Arizona, including 2001 when the Diamondbacks won the World Series. He won four Gold Glove Awards and four Silver Slugger Awards.

Williams managed the Washington Nationals for two seasons and was the NL Manager of the Year in 2014. He was manager Bob Melvin's third base coach in Oakland in 2018-19 and joined Melvin's Padres staff last season.

“I've been with Matt on five different teams, I've known him for over 35 years and he might be the toughest guy I've ever come across in baseball,” Melvin said. “I know in particular he's going to give this the fiercest effort of his life and he's going to beat it. Our players have been fully supportive of him. It's hard being so close to somebody and knowing he has to deal with it but I know he is and I know he's going to beat it.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports