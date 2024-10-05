Packers suspend WR Romeo Doubs vs. Rams for conduct detrimental to team

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have suspended wide receiver Romeo Doubs from Sunday’s game with the Los Angeles Rams for what they described as conduct detrimental to the team.

Doubs hadn’t practiced Thursday or Friday. The Packers (2-2) said at the time he was dealing with a personal matter.

“His decisions and actions during the week negatively impacted the team and required us to take this action,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said Saturday in a statement. “While we are certainly disappointed, we are confident that we will be able to move forward in a positive manner. Romeo is a valuable member of our team and we look forward to welcoming him back next week.”