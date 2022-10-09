ajc logo
X

Packers safety Amos active for London clash with Giants

National & World News
1 hour ago
Packers safety Adrian Amos is active for Green Bay’s game against the New York Giants at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

LONDON (AP) — Packers safety Adrian Amos is active for Green Bay's game against the New York Giants at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

Amos had been in the concussion protocol and was limited in practice this week. He is now set to join a defensive backfield with cornerback Jaire Alexander, who is back from a groin injury.

Inactive for the Packers are T Rasheed Walker, T/G Sean Rhyan, WR Samori Toure, DL Devonte Wyatt, and DL Jonathan Ford.

For the Giants, the only question mark was DL Leonard Williams, who is inactive with a knee injury.

Already ruled out for New York were QB Tyrod Taylor, LB Azeez Ojulari, CB Cor’Dale Flott, and wide receivers Kenny Golladay, Wan’Dale Robinson and Kadarius Toney.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Editors' Picks

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Georgia legend Vince Dooley hospitalized18h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

How the Braves built a well-oiled machine that could be here to stay
2h ago

Georgia starts slowly, still blows out Auburn. Stetson Bennett: ‘Enjoy it!’
11h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

No. 2 Georgia uses run game to demolish Auburn
14h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

No. 2 Georgia uses run game to demolish Auburn
14h ago

Credit: John Bazemore

Breakdown: No. 2 Georgia 42, Auburn 10
12h ago
The Latest

Credit: John Bazemore

Telemedicine was made easy during COVID-19. Not any more
5m ago
CNN crew fined, leaving Thailand in day care attack coverage
18m ago
Florida school shooter may have been his own worst witness
46m ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Gridlock Guy: Tips for navigating ‘I-285 Gridlock: Game of Cones’
2h ago
Texts between Herschel Walker’s wife, ex-girlfriend add twist to abortion drama
19h ago
Trump probe: Georgia grand jury seeks testimony from Newt Gingrich, Mike Flynn
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top