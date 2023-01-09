Packers' Quay Walker apologizes for shoving Lions physician

Packers rookie defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt — who also played at Georgia with Walker and Swift — later appeared to bump his left shoulder into Lynch’s back but didn’t get penalized.

Walker said he was in the area because he wanted to see how his former college teammate was doing, but he now realizes he shouldn't have done anything to interfere with any Lions staffers.

“I’ve got to get out of the way and let him do his job and that’s it,” Walker said.

Walker said he apologized to his teammates as well as reaching out to the Lions.

“I made a mistake, I did what I did, and I own up to that,” Walker said. “It’s just something I’ve got to live with. It’s a mistake I made and I just pray that they forgive me and that’s all I can do at this point — and own up to everything and face everything that comes with it. That’s all I can do.”

Cameras showed a visibly frustrated Walker head to the locker room after his ejection.

The Packers selected both Walker and Wyatt in the first round of the 2022 draft, taking Walker 22nd overall and Wyatt 28th.

This was the second time Walker got ejected from a game in his rookie season. He also was ejected during an Oct. 30 loss at Buffalo after shoving Bills practice squad tight end Zach Davidson on the sideline.

“For people who don’t know me, I did the same thing twice, so I put out this image that I don’t want of myself, but I did it,” Walker said. "So I have to live with it. I can’t quite change how people view me. I try my best to try to change it, but you understand what I’m saying. I can’t control that. That’s out of my control. Once again, I just pray they forgive me. Once again, I’m human just like everybody else. And I have to face everything that I did last night and just live with it."

Packers coach Matt LaFleur expressed his disappointment over the ejection after the game.

“We’ve had a guy get ejected twice,” LaFleur said “I don’t think I’ve ever seen that in my career. We’ve got to be much more mentally tough. Any time our guys commit personal fouls, I take that very personally. Because I think that’s always a reflection of myself and the standards that we set for these players. We’ve got to be better, and we’ve got to learn from that because that is unacceptable.”

