Packers QB Jordan Love leaves game at Jaguars with a left groin injury

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love left his team's game at Jacksonville with a left groin injury in the third quarter
Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love throws while being hit by Jacksonville Jaguars' Tyler Lacy during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love throws while being hit by Jacksonville Jaguars' Tyler Lacy during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
50 minutes ago

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love left Sunday’s game at Jacksonville with a left groin injury in the third quarter.

Love dropped to the ground near the sideline following a second down throw to Josh Jacobs. Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker bumped Love after the play, but the quarterback had been hobbled most of the game.

Love seemed to tweak his groin on the opening drive of the game. He started favoring his left leg after an incomplete pass. He ended up in the medical tent and had his upper leg wrapped when he came back out.

He wasn't the same the rest of the day and struggled to move in the pocket. The team said he was questionable to return. He completed 14 of 22 passes for 196 yards, with an interception — his league-leading ninth of the season.

Malik Willis replaced him. Willis won both starts last month while filling in for Love.

The Packers also lost rookie safety Evan Williams, who was ruled out in the third with a hamstring injury.

Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

