Packers QB Jordan Love leaves game at Jaguars with a left groin injury

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love left Sunday’s game at Jacksonville with a left groin injury in the third quarter.

Love dropped to the ground near the sideline following a second down throw to Josh Jacobs. Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker bumped Love after the play, but the quarterback had been hobbled most of the game.

Love seemed to tweak his groin on the opening drive of the game. He started favoring his left leg after an incomplete pass. He ended up in the medical tent and had his upper leg wrapped when he came back out.