Nation & World News

Packers downgrade QB Jordan Love's status for Colts game to doubtful

The Green Bay Packers have downgraded quarterback Jordan Love's status for Sunday's game with the Indianapolis Colts to doubtful as he recovers from a knee injury
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) reacts during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, at the Neo Quimica Arena in Sao Paulo. (AP Photo/Doug Benc)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) reacts during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, at the Neo Quimica Arena in Sao Paulo. (AP Photo/Doug Benc)
54 minutes ago

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love's status for Sunday's game with the Indianapolis Colts has been downgraded to doubtful as he recovers from a knee injury.

Love had been listed as questionable on the injury report that came out Friday. The Packers announced Saturday he was now doubtful.

The Packers also elevated quarterback Sean Clifford from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game. Clifford, a 2023 fifth-round pick from Penn State, is expected to back up Malik Willis on Sunday.

Love injured his left medial collateral ligament on the third-to-last play of the Packers' season-opening 34-29 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 6 in Brazil. He hasn't practiced all week.

Willis appears on track to start for the Packers less than three weeks after joining the team. The Packers acquired Willis from the Tennessee Titans in exchange for a 2025 seventh-round pick in a trade that was announced Aug. 27

Willis, a 2022 third-round pick from Liberty, made his only three previous career starts during his rookie season. The Titans went 1-2 in those games, and Willis didn’t throw for 100 yards in any of them.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) plays against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of an NFL football game, Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, at the Neo Quimica Arena in Sao Paulo. (AP Photo/Doug Benc)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) in helped off the field after getting hurt during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, at the Neo Quimica Arena in Sao Paulo. (AP Photo/Doug Benc)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) gets hurt during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, at the Neo Quimica Arena in Sao Paulo. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Christian McCaffrey could have played for 49ers if it was the playoffs, Shanahan says
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Wisconsin QB Tyler Van Dyke is knocked out of game with Alabama on the opening series2h ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Chiefs WR Marquise Brown to have shoulder surgery next week, will be placed on IR
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons’ Kirk Cousins trying to return to form after ruptured Achilles surgery
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Cole's intentional walk to Devers with no one on base after plunking Boston star sparks...30m ago
Funerals held for teen boy and math teacher killed in Georgia high school shooting50m ago
Tropical Storm Ileana makes landfall on Mexico's Sinaloa coast after pounding Los Cabos53m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Remnants of Francine continue northward: What to expect in Georgia
Busy weekend ahead of metro Atlanta sports teams
Find just how many TV campaign ads ran on day of the Harris, Trump debate