Packers downgrade QB Jordan Love's status for Colts game to doubtful

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love's status for Sunday's game with the Indianapolis Colts has been downgraded to doubtful as he recovers from a knee injury.

Love had been listed as questionable on the injury report that came out Friday. The Packers announced Saturday he was now doubtful.

The Packers also elevated quarterback Sean Clifford from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game. Clifford, a 2023 fifth-round pick from Penn State, is expected to back up Malik Willis on Sunday.