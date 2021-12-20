Packers clinch division after Ravens' 2-point try fails

Baltimore appeared to have Green Bay (11-3) stopped on a third-down incompletion, but minimal contact by Kevon Seymour was enough for a pass interference flag. Rodgers found Aaron Jones for a 9-yard touchdown on the next play.

The Ravens drove into Green Bay territory before another devastating penalty. With Baltimore running the ball effectively and preparing to go on fourth-and-1 in the red zone, Ben Cleveland committed a false start. The Ravens settled for a field goal, and Green Bay drove 88 yards, taking an 11-point lead on an 11-yard pass from Rodgers to Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

That was Rodgers' 442nd touchdown pass, pulling him even with Favre. He went 23 of 31 for 268 yards. Rodgers has thrown for 13 touchdowns without an interception over his last four games and didn't appear the slightest bit limited by his toe injury.

Down 31-17, the Ravens began their comeback when Huntley ran for a 3-yard touchdown with 4:47 remaining. Then they got the ball back and scored again.

Huntley threw for 215 yards and two first-half touchdowns to Mark Andrews. The first, which gave Baltimore a 7-0 lead, was the first time in eight weeks the Ravens scored an opening-quarter TD.

A 9-yard pass to Andrews gave Baltimore a 14-7 lead in the second quarter, but Rodgers answered with a 3-yard scoring pass to Davante Adams.

Andrews had 10 catches for 136 yards and two TDs.

INJURIES

Baltimore CB Tavon Young left to be evaluated for a concussion, and the Ravens also lost T Tyre Phillips to a knee injury.

UP NEXT

Packers: host Cleveland on Saturday.

Ravens: at Cincinnati on Sunday.

___

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Caption Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley throws to a receiver in the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Credit: Julio Cortez Caption Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley throws to a receiver in the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Credit: Julio Cortez Credit: Julio Cortez

Caption Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson sits on the Ravens sideline in the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Caption Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson sits on the Ravens sideline in the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Caption Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) makes a touchdown catch in front of Green Bay Packers free safety Darnell Savage in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Credit: Julio Cortez Caption Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) makes a touchdown catch in front of Green Bay Packers free safety Darnell Savage in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Credit: Julio Cortez Credit: Julio Cortez