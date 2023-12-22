Pacific storm that unleashed flooding barreling down on southeastern California

A Pacific storm that pounded California’s coastal areas and stranded motorists is poised to pounce on the southeastern area of the state through Friday
By EUGENE GARCIA and JOHN ANTCZAK – Associated Press
1 hour ago

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — A Pacific storm that pounded California's coastal areas and stranded motorists was poised to pounce on the southeastern area of the state through Friday, bringing flood threats to a sweeping area extending from San Diego into the Mojave Desert and even into parts of Arizona.

As millions of Californians scrambled to finish their holiday shopping or prepared to head out onto highways, the National Weather Service issued flood watches for low-lying urban areas and the deserts.

Showers and thunderstorms could dump up to 1.5 inches (3.8 centimeters) of rain through the day, but the real concern was that some areas could be drenched with a half-inch to an inch (1.3 to 2.5 centimeters) of rain in just an hour, causing streams, creeks and rivers to overflow, the weather service said.

On Thursday, motorists were stranded in their vehicles on flooded roadways northwest of Los Angeles.

Downpours swamped areas in the cities of Port Hueneme, Oxnard and Santa Barbara, where a police detective carried a woman on his back after the SUV she was riding in got stuck in knee-deep floodwaters.

Between midnight and 1 a.m., the storm dumped 3.18 inches (8 centimeters) of rainfall in downtown Oxnard, surpassing the area’s average of 2.56 inches (6.5 centimeters) for the entire month of December, according to the National Weather Service.

Hours later, at Heritage Coffee and Gifts in downtown Oxnard, manager Carlos Larios said the storm hadn’t made a dent in their Thursday morning rush despite “gloomy” skies.

“People are still coming in to get coffee, which is surprising,” he said. “I don’t think the rain is going to stop many people from being out and about.”

By midday, the rain and wind had eased and residents ventured outside to look at the damage. No serious damage or injuries were reported.

Sven Dybdahl, owner of olive oil and vinegar store Viva Oliva in downtown Santa Barbara, said he had trouble finding dry routes to work Thursday morning, but most of the heavy rains and flooding had receded shortly before 11 a.m.

He said he was grateful that the weather is only expected to be an issue for a few days at the tail end of the holiday shopping season, otherwise he’d be worried about how the rains would affect his store’s bottom line.

“It will have an impact, but thankfully it’s happening quite late,” he said.

“This is a genuinely dramatic storm,” climate scientist Daniel Swain, of the University of California, Los Angeles, said in an online briefing. “In Oxnard, particularly, overnight there were downpours that preliminary data suggests were probably the heaviest downpours ever observed in that part of Southern California.”

The storm swept through Northern California earlier in the week as the center of the low-pressure system slowly moved south off the coast. Forecasters described it as a “cutoff low,” a storm that is cut off from the general west-to-east flow and can linger for days, increasing the amount of rainfall.

The system was producing hit-and-miss bands of precipitation rather than generalized widespread rainfall.

Meanwhile, Californians were gearing up for holiday travel and finishing preparations for Christmas. The Automobile Club of Southern California estimates 9.5 million people in the region will travel during the year-end holiday period.

The Northeast was hit with an unexpectedly strong storm earlier this week, and some parts of Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont were still digging out from rain and wind damage. Parts of Maine along the Androscoggin and Kennebec rivers were hit especially hard.

At least seven people in East Coast states have died in the storms, with deaths reported in Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts and Maine.

___

Antczak reported from Los Angeles. Associated Press reporters Stefanie Dazio and Christopher Weber in Los Angeles contributed to this report.

A man walks past a submerged vehicle on a flooded street, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Santa Barbara, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

A flooded streets is shown in front of train tracks as rain comes down Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Santa Barbara, Calif. (AP Photo/Eugene Garcia)

A pedestrian walks under a flooded freeway underpass during a rainstorm, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Santa Barbara, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

A pedestrian crosses an intersection near a freeway entrance during a rainstorm, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Santa Barbara, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

A man tries to push a vehicle out of a flooded street as rain comes down, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Santa Barbara, Calif. (AP Photo/Eugene Garcia)

Santa Barbara Police Dept. detective Bryce Ford helps a motorist out of her car on a flooded street during a rainstorm, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Santa Barbara, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

A pedestrian tries to walk around a flooded zone near an overpass as rain comes down, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Santa Barbara, Calif. (AP Photo/Eugene Garcia)

A vehicle is submerged in floodwaters near an overpass as rain comes down, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Santa Barbara, Calif. (AP Photo/Eugene Garcia)

Cars are submerged on a flooded street during a rain storm, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Santa Barbara, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

A police officer walks towards a motorist stuck in a flooded street during a rainstorm, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Santa Barbara, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

A vehicle is submerged in front of a feed and pet supply store during a rain storm, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Santa Barbara, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

This satellite image provided by NOAA shows a storm over Southern California Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. The Pacific storm pounded parts of Southern California with heavy rain and street flooding, adding to hassles as holiday travel got underway. The early morning downpours targeted coastal Ventura County, just to the northwest of Los Angeles County, swamping areas in the cities of Oxnard and Port Hueneme. (CIRA/NOAA via AP)

Pedestrians walk on a flooded sidewalk as rain comes down, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023 in Santa Barbara, Calif. (AP Photo/Eugene Garcia)

Gilberto Luis Lopez clears cardboard from a celery field Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Camarillo, Calif. A Pacific storm has pounded parts of Southern California with heavy rain, street flooding and a possible tornado, adding to hassles as holiday travel gets underway. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

Garrett Bell walks along wall after checking a water pump draining water from Southland Sod farm, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Oxnard, Calif. A Pacific storm has pounded parts of Southern California with heavy rain, street flooding and a possible tornado, adding to hassles as holiday travel gets underway. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

A person monitors water flowing in the Ormond Lagoon Waterway, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Port Hueneme, Calif. Downpours Thursday targeted coastal Ventura and Santa Barbara counties northwest of Los Angeles County, swamping areas in the cities of Oxnard, Port Hueneme and Santa Barbara. Port Hueneme officials issued evacuation orders for residences on four streets, and an evacuation center was set up at a college gymnasium. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

A traffic sign points to a flooded street during a rainstorm, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Santa Barbara, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Maria Cortez sweeps water that flooded her business, Spring Cleaners, from heavy rain Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Port Hueneme, Calif. A potent Pacific storm pounded parts of Southern California on Thursday with torrential rain that flooded homes and streets, stranding drivers in swamped cars.(AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

A tractor moves boxes of harvested celery from a muddy field, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Camarillo, Calif. A Pacific storm has pounded parts of Southern California with heavy rain, street flooding and a possible tornado, adding to hassles as holiday travel gets underway. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

Eduardo Avilez clears debris from a grate at a water pump draining water from Southland Sod farm, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Oxnard, Calif. A Pacific storm has pounded parts of Southern California with heavy rain, street flooding and a possible tornado, adding to hassles as holiday travel gets underway. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

Runoff water fills the Ormond Lagoon Waterway, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Port Hueneme, Calif. A Pacific storm has pounded parts of Southern California with heavy rain, street flooding and a possible tornado, adding to hassles as holiday travel gets underway. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

Dental assistant Lily Tovar mops the floor at Smile Dental Care after flooding from heavy rain Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Port Hueneme, Calif. Torrential rain flooded homes and streets in Southern California's coastal cities Thursday, stranding some drivers in typically idyllic Santa Barbara and compounding holiday travel headaches.(AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

Police, fire, and swift water rescue personal respond to a car in the wash in the 15001 block of Parthenia street in North Hills, Calif. on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. Rescue personal were unable to locate a victim in the car and continued the search downstream with an air rescue unit. (David Crane/The Orange County Register via AP)

Police, fire, and swift water rescue personal respond to a car in the wash in the 15001 block of Parthenia street in North Hills, Calif. on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. Rescue personal were unable to locate a victim in the car and continued the search downstream with an air rescue unit. (David Crane/The Orange County Register via AP)

Clouds move through the foothills above Stevenson Ranch, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. A potent Pacific storm pounded parts of Southern California on Thursday with torrential rain that flooded homes and streets, stranding drivers in swamped cars. (David Crane/The Orange County Register via AP)

Water flows from the roof of a Home Goods store as plastic-wrapped workers unload merchandise in Valencia, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. A potent Pacific storm pounded parts of Southern California on Thursday with torrential rain that flooded homes and streets, stranding drivers in swamped cars. (David Crane/The Orange County Register via AP)

