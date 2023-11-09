Pacific leaders to meet on beautiful island to discuss climate change and other regional concerns

A group of South Pacific leaders was due to travel to the beautiful island of Aitutaki on Thursday ahead of a meeting to discuss climate change and other regional concerns

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By NICK PERRY – Associated Press
59 minutes ago

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A group of South Pacific leaders was due to travel to the stunning island of Aitutaki on Thursday to discuss climate change and other regional concerns.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was among the leaders who traveled to the Cook Islands this week for the annual Pacific Islands Forum. The forum culminates in a leaders' retreat Friday on Aitutaki, a beautiful island renowned for its picturesque lagoon.

Among other Pacific concerns is Japan's decision to release wastewater from a nuclear power plant that was crippled by a 2011 tsunami. The wastewater is radioactive but has been treated and diluted.

Albanese told reporters that Australia had gotten a positive reception in a region where climate change looms as an existential threat for many low-lying islands.

“There’s a recognition that my government is committed to climate action and that we’re playing a positive role, not just with our commitment to reduce our emissions by 43% by 2030 and to reach net zero by 2050, but that, importantly, we are playing a role in the region, and indeed, around the globe," Albanese said.

Albanese's predecessor Scott Morrison was criticized for dragging his feet on climate change while championing Australia's lucrative coal and gas exports.

Henry Puna, the secretary general of the forum, said the key to success in the Pacific was to show solidarity in order to capitalize on opportunities and overcome complexities.

“I am proud of the hard work and items before you today covering climate change, gender, fisheries, nuclear issues, and trade, among others,” Puna told forum attendees. "I wish you well in your deliberations, both today and tomorrow.”

New Zealand did not send its leader to the forum as it remains in transition between governments following an October election. Instead, it sent one lawmaker from the outgoing government and another from the incoming government.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Wars in Israel, Ukraine sharpen GOP focus in third debate25m ago

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Actors strike appears over; Ga. major productions could resume soon
2h ago

WeWork’s bankruptcy will affect Atlanta’s shared workplaces
6h ago

Credit: Family Photo

Suspect transferred back to Fulton jail after re-indictment in 2021 homicide
4h ago

Credit: Family Photo

Suspect transferred back to Fulton jail after re-indictment in 2021 homicide
4h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

For College Football Playoff spot, only one game really matters for No. 2 Georgia
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

8 dead in crash after police chased a suspected human smuggler, Texas officials say
5m ago
Michigan couple back from Gaza, recall fear and desperation of being trapped amid war
14m ago
The Angels have hired Ron Washington, the 71-year-old's first job as MLB manager since...
15m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

How to watch the GOP presidential debate on Wednesday
13h ago
Vote again: Here are local races headed to apparent runoff elections in December
9h ago
91-year-old retired Atlanta architect is a TikTok sensation
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top