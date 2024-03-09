Pacers' Mathurin will have right shoulder surgery and miss the rest of the season

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin will have surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder and will miss the rest of the season.

The Pacers said Saturday that the procedure will be performed next week in Los Angeles by Dr. Neal ElAttrache.

Mathurin was averaging 14.5 points in his second NBA season. He was the MVP of the Rising Stars Challenge at All-Star weekend, which was played in Indianapolis.