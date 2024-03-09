Pacers' Mathurin will have right shoulder surgery and miss the rest of the season

BreakingNews
Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin will have surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder and will miss the rest of the season
Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin (00) shoots against Dallas Mavericks' Maxi Kleber (42) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Credit: AP

Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin (00) shoots against Dallas Mavericks' Maxi Kleber (42) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin will have surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder and will miss the rest of the season.

The Pacers said Saturday that the procedure will be performed next week in Los Angeles by Dr. Neal ElAttrache.

Mathurin was averaging 14.5 points in his second NBA season. He was the MVP of the Rising Stars Challenge at All-Star weekend, which was played in Indianapolis.

A first-team selection to the All-Rookie team last season, Mathurin had 19 points Tuesday in a victory at Dallas before he was injured.

The Pacers added that he was expected to fully recover in time for the 2024-25 season.

