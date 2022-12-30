ajc logo
X

Pacers' Hield makes NBA's fastest 3 just 3 seconds into game

National & World News
18 minutes ago
Indiana’s Buddy Hield made the fastest 3-pointer on record when he hit just three seconds into the Pacers’ game against Cleveland

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana's Buddy Hield made the fastest 3-pointer on record when he hit just three seconds into the Pacers' game against Cleveland on Thursday night.

The opening tipoff was batted to Hield, who caught it behind the arc, turned and shot. The ball went through with 11:57 remaining in the first quarter, with Pacers center Myles Turner being credited with an assist.

ESPN Stats & Info said the previous fastest 3-pointer in an NBA game was by Pacers Hall of Famer Reggie Miller, who made one four seconds into a game against Golden State on March 5, 2000.

Play-by-play has been recorded in the NBA since the 1996-97 season.

Hield leads the NBA in total 3-pointers made this season.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks

2022 AJC all-state football teams14h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia sings praises of new Georgia Tech coordinator Buster Faulkner
5h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia coaches laugh off unfounded ‘spy camera’ accusations
7h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Four Ohio State players excited to be home in Georgia for Peach Bowl
9h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Four Ohio State players excited to be home in Georgia for Peach Bowl
9h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia’s Jalen Carter is main attraction at Peach Bowl Media Day
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason DeCrow

Pelé remembered for transcending soccer around world
25m ago
Indiana blocks Chinese-owned app TikTok from state devices
35m ago
Massive fire at Cambodia hotel casino kills at least 19
36m ago
Featured

Credit: Uncredited

Soccer legend Pelé dies at 82: ‘The king has passed’
6h ago
Countdown to Peach Bowl: Pregame activities include parade
5h ago
Today's college bowl games
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top