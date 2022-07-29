Pac-12's Kliavkoff jabs Big 12, touts future after USC, UCLA

Kliavkoff confirmed the Pac-12 is actively exploring expansion and lobbed several feisty jabs at the Big 12 during an eventful opening speech at his conference's football media day Friday — likely its last in the nation's second-largest media market.

While painting a promising picture of the league's future even after USC and UCLA leave for the Big Ten in 2024, Kliavkoff said the Pac-12 intends to keep its current members while entertaining new additions.