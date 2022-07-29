ajc logo
X

Pac-12's Kliavkoff jabs Big 12, touts future after USC, UCLA

Pac-12 Conference commissioner George Kliavkoff speaks at the Pac-12 NCAA college football media day Friday, July 29, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Combined ShapeCaption
Pac-12 Conference commissioner George Kliavkoff speaks at the Pac-12 NCAA college football media day Friday, July 29, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

National & World News
By GREG BEACHAM, Associated Press
30 minutes ago
Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff says his conference is far from finished, despite the defections of Southern California and UCLA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff said his conference is far from finished, despite the defections of Southern California and UCLA.

Kliavkoff confirmed the Pac-12 is actively exploring expansion and lobbed several feisty jabs at the Big 12 during an eventful opening speech at his conference's football media day Friday — likely its last in the nation's second-largest media market.

While painting a promising picture of the league's future even after USC and UCLA leave for the Big Ten in 2024, Kliavkoff said the Pac-12 intends to keep its current members while entertaining new additions.

The commissioner also acknowledged frustration with the upheaval created by the defections, saying he had spent the past month “trying to defend against grenades being lobbed in from every corner of the Big 12 trying to destabilize our conference.”

Kliavkoff responded to Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark’s recent declaration that his league was “open for business” in expansion by suggesting that those moves could include Big 12 schools coming his way, instead of the opposite assumption.

“With respect to the Big 12 being open for business, I appreciate that,” Kliavkoff said. “We haven’t decided whether we’re going shopping there or not.”

The Pac-12 has lost its Los Angeles flagships after nearly a century of history, and Kliavkoff acknowledged the widespread speculation about the long-term health of his comparatively underfunded West Coast conference. The commissioner insisted the Pac-12 will have a stronger base after its new media rights deal, and that footing could lead to expansion.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Combined ShapeCaption
George Kliavkoff, Commissioner of the Pac-12 Conference, left, with Senior Associate Commissioner Merton Hanks, center, and Stanford Athletic Director Bernard Muir take questions from the media during opening of the Pac-12 NCAA college football media day Friday, July 29, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Credit: Damian Dovarganes

George Kliavkoff, Commissioner of the Pac-12 Conference, left, with Senior Associate Commissioner Merton Hanks, center, and Stanford Athletic Director Bernard Muir take questions from the media during opening of the Pac-12 NCAA college football media day Friday, July 29, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Credit: Damian Dovarganes

Combined ShapeCaption
George Kliavkoff, Commissioner of the Pac-12 Conference, left, with Senior Associate Commissioner Merton Hanks, center, and Stanford Athletic Director Bernard Muir take questions from the media during opening of the Pac-12 NCAA college football media day Friday, July 29, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Credit: Damian Dovarganes

Credit: Damian Dovarganes

Combined ShapeCaption
Pac-12 Conference commissioner George Kliavkoff speaks at the Pac-12 NCAA college football media day Friday, July 29, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Credit: Damian Dovarganes

Pac-12 Conference commissioner George Kliavkoff speaks at the Pac-12 NCAA college football media day Friday, July 29, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Credit: Damian Dovarganes

Combined ShapeCaption
Pac-12 Conference commissioner George Kliavkoff speaks at the Pac-12 NCAA college football media day Friday, July 29, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Credit: Damian Dovarganes

Credit: Damian Dovarganes

Editors' Picks
Braves still waiting to see the real Ronald Acuña20h ago
Richard Seymour to become fifth Bulldog enshrined in Pro Football Hall of Fame
4h ago
Jeff Francoeur will be back on Braves broadcasts this weekend
The AJC Super 11 project: 2010s all-decade team
5h ago
The AJC Super 11 project: 2010s all-decade team
5h ago
Info to know: Atlanta United at Chicago
4h ago
The Latest
Russia, Ukraine trade blame for deadly attack on POW prison
10m ago
Pope heads to Nunavut to apologize at end of Canadian tour
12m ago
Russian charged with using US groups to spread propaganda
14m ago
Featured
FILE - People wait in line to vote in the Georgia's primary election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta. Political divides in the U.S. seem deeper than ever, but one of the few shared sentiments right now from voters of all stripes is the desire for something different. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

AJC Poll of Georgia voters, July 2022: See the questions we asked and voter answers
In Georgia Senate race, a historic faceoff between two Black men
AJC Podcast: What you need to know about Georgia’s abortion law
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top