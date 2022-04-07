Pa. Senate candidate Oz reports at least $100M in assets

Oz on Wednesday night filed a financial disclosure form required of all candidates for Senate that tallies a long list of investments that back up the finances of a man who has said he put $10 million into his campaign in Pennsylvania.

Oz valued his assets at between $104 million and $422 million, according to a tally by The Philadelphia Inquirer, a wide range that is a result of the Senate's request that each asset be valued within a certain dollar bracket. If elected, he would be one of the wealthiest members of the Senate — and possibly the wealthiest.