X
Dark Mode Toggle

Ozzy Osbourne cancels 2023 European tour dates, cites injury

National & World News
1 hour ago
Hard rock legend Ozzy Osbourne has announced the cancellation of his 2023 tour dates in the U.K. and continental Europe

Hard rock legend Ozzy Osbourne announced the cancellation of his 2023 tour dates in the U.K. and continental Europe.

Osbourne issued a statement early Wednesday saying damage to his spine suffered in an accident four years ago will prevent him from touring.

“I am honestly humbled by the way you’ve all patiently held onto your tickets for all this time, but in all good conscience, I have now come to the realization that I’m not physically capable of doing my upcoming European/UK tour dates, as I know I couldn’t deal with the travel required," Osbourne said.

The 74-year-old Grammy winner and former vocalist for the metal band Black Sabbath said “my singing voice is fine” but said he remained physically weak following three operations, stem cell treatments, physical therapy and Hybrid Assistive Limb treatment, which uses a robotic exoskeleton to help improve movement and balance.

He thanked his family, fans, band and crew members and fellow metal pioneers Judas Priest.

“Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way," Osbourne said. "My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country.”

Ticket refunds will be available at the point of purchase, the statement said.

Osbourne previously cancelled tour dates in Europe and North America in 2019 due to health problems, including a "bad fall" in which he said he injured vertebrae in his neck.

The singer, who enjoyed solo success after leaving Black Sabbath, announced in 2020 that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, a nervous system disorder that affects movement.

Osbourne and the other three members of Black Sabbath were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006. Osbourne and his family, including his wife, Sharon, and two of his three children were the stars of their own reality show called “The Osbournes.”

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia’s Warren McClendon speaks on fatal crash, Devin Willock, receiving therapy10h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Chastain wins race for former Speaker Ralston’s Georgia House seat
7h ago

Credit: Green Bay Packers

Falcons hire Jerry Gray as assistant head coach/defense
12h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Cherokee County DA leaves post to become Superior Court judge
20h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Cherokee County DA leaves post to become Superior Court judge
20h ago

Court allows execution-by-firing squad lawsuit to go forward
14h ago
The Latest

Credit: Manish Swarup

India finance minister announces new clean energy funds
10m ago
Family of Tyre Nichols prepares to lay him to rest
12m ago
Polish leader donates to Ukraine army to end defamation case
19m ago
Featured

Credit: Dario Calmese

Things to do for Black History Month
14h ago
Land disturbance permits set to be issued for Atlanta training center
13h ago
In Southside neighborhood, a new model for development on the Beltline
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top