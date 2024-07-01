Nation & World News

Ownership group of NBA champion Boston Celtics is putting team up for sale

The ownership group that controls the reigning NBA champion Boston Celtics says that it intends to sell all its shares of team
Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum, right, and Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck, center, celebrate their NBA basketball championship with a duck boat parade Friday, June 21, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum, right, and Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck, center, celebrate their NBA basketball championship with a duck boat parade Friday, June 21, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
By KYLE HIGHTOWER – Associated Press
44 minutes ago

BOSTON (AP) — The ownership group that controls the reigning NBA champion Boston Celtics says it intends to sell all its shares of team.

In a statement released Monday, Boston Basketball Partners LLC said it intends to sell the majority interest of the team in 2024 or early 2025. The balance of its shares would then close in 2028.

Wyc Grousbeck, whose family leads the ownership group, is expected to remain the team’s NBA governor until the sale is complete.

“The controlling family of the ownership group, after considerable thought and internal discussion, has decided to sell the team for estate and family planning considerations,” the statement said.

The Celtics defeated the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals last month to capture the franchise's 18th championship.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Boston Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck raises the trophy after defeating the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the NBA basketball finals, Monday, June 17, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Courtesy Gensler

Centennial Yards starting entertainment district, limits Gulch parking23m ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

After weeklong search, Georgia firefighters found dead in Tennessee
1h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman for the AJC

New DeKalb CEO-elect prepares transition team

Credit: video

OPINION
Readers’ reactions to AJC editorial calling on Biden to pass the torch

Credit: video

OPINION
Readers’ reactions to AJC editorial calling on Biden to pass the torch

Credit: Ben Gray/AJC

Plans underway for Jimmy Carter’s 100th birthday
The Latest

Credit: AP

Mbappé and France into Euro 2024 quarterfinals after Muani's late goal beats Belgium 1-0
7m ago
Turkey's president accuses opposition of stoking racism after anti-Syrian rioting erupts
10m ago
Nashville Predators sign Stamkos, Marchessault, Skjei in free agency frenzy; Guentzel...
12m ago
Featured

Credit: NYT

The Supreme Court immunity ruling may not save Trump in Georgia
Plans underway for Jimmy Carter’s 100th birthday
13 festive events that can make your July 4th spectacular