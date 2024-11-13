Oweh's big plays give Mark Pope his first big win for No. 19 Kentucky, beating No. 6 Duke 77-72

Oweh had a steal that led to a pair of free throws, then snatched away an offensive rebound off a missed free throw by Lamont Butler, drawing another foul that set up two more free throws with 0.5 seconds left.

Andrew Carr paced Kentucky with 17 points, while Oweh added 15.

It was a huge win for Pope, a former Kentucky player who returned to his alma mater after the departure of long-time coach John Calipari.

Takeawa

ys

Duke: The Blue Devils turned it over only seven times all night, but Flagg's miscues at the end cost them a chance to pull out the victory.

Kentucky: The Wildcats showed plenty of balance. Only three players reached double figures but nine players registered on the scoresheet.

Key moment

With Duke trailing 74-72, Flagg stumbled as he dribbled into the corner and wound up putting his hand on the end line while trying to regain his balance, turning the ball over to the Wildcats with 5 seconds remaining.

Key stat

Duke was just 4 of 23 from 3-point range, while the Wildcats made 10 of 25 beyond the arc.

Up next

Duke returns home to face Wofford on Saturday. Kentucky hosts Lipscomb next Tuesday to begin a four-game homestand.

