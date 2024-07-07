O'Ward seizes lead on Palou's pit stop woes, wins Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio in debut of hybrid engine

LEXINGTON, Ohio (AP) — Pato O’Ward seized the lead with 24 laps remaining as Alex Palou stalled in the pits and held on to win the Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on Sunday in the IndyCar series’ official debut of its hybrid engine.

The victory provided huge redemption for O'Ward, who was leading the final lap of the Indianapolis 500 in May before Josef Newgarden overtook him on the final half-mile for the victory. It was O'Ward's second win this season but the first on-track after he was awarded the victory in the season-opening race at St. Peterburg, Florida, when Newgarden was disqualified for manipulating the push-to-pass system on his Chevy.

O'Ward started second in a Chevy to Palou's Honda and spent most of the race whacking a big time gap to the dominant Palou, who edged his counterpart by .0024 seconds for the pole and sought his second consecutive win at Mid-Ohio. His chance came when Palou pitted for tires and fuel on lap 56 of 80 but stalled, allowing O’Ward to slip by as Palou re-entered the road course.