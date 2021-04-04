Overtime buzzer-beater ends Bruins impressive tourney run

The Bruins also made sure to keep things slow, deliberate and tense.

It was almost enough.

Juzang finished with 29 points to lead the Bruins, trying to become the first No. 11 seed to reach the championship game. Afterward, stunned UCLA players gathered around as the officials looked at a replay review to make sure the shot was off in time. It was.

“We went out fighting," Juzang said. “We went out, there’s no better way, there's no regrets. Everybody fought to the last play and the last shot is the last shot."

UCLA can take solace in doing something no other team did this season by forcing the high-scoring Zags into overtime. It just couldn't close out Gonzaga to continue an incredible postseason run that included overtime wins over Michigan State and Alabama, runaways against BYU and Abilene Christian and holding off off top-seeded Michigan to join VCU as the only teams to advance from the First Four to the Final Four.

The Bruins were fighting for school pride, too.

Only seven Division I teams and four schools have been undefeated national champs. Only UCLA has done it more than once, celebrating perfect seasons in 1963-64, 1966-67, 1971-72 and 1972-73. The last team to accomplish the feat was the 1975-76 Indiana Hoosiers.

Since then, two undefeated teams had reached a Final Four in Indianapolis and lost — UNLV to Duke in 1991, Kentucky to Wisconsin in 2015. Gonzaga is the third and the Zags, too, were in a dogfight.

“Everybody is going to ask what I just told my team, so I’ll just tell you: I told them they have to let the last shot go," Cronin said. “As much as they want to be beaten down and gutted and miserable, they have to let it go because they’re winners. As a coach all you can ask of your players is to give everything they’ve got."

The Bruins certainly did their part.

Each time it looked like Gonzaga might get away, they fought right back — methodically erasing a 64-57 deficit midway through the second half. And it looked like they might win in regulation until Juzang was called for a charge with less than 1 second to go.

In overtime, Gonzaga jumped out to a quick 87-83 lead but when they couldn’t put it away, the Bruins capitalized. Cody Riley hit a 15-footer. The Zags answered with a 3-pointer from Andrew Nembhard to make it 90-85 with 1:15 to go and yet the Bruins knotted things at 90 — only to see their effort fall short when Suggs' magical shot set up the Monday night matchup college basketball fans have waited all season to watch — Gonzaga vs. Baylor.

“Kudos to them, they're a very good team," Juzang said. “But we're UCLA and the guys on this team, there’s no one I’d rather go to battle with. And we expect to win. We are who we are and every game we went out and left it out there and let the best man win."

UCLA forward Cody Riley drives to the basket ahead of Gonzaga forward Drew Timme, left, during the second half of a men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament semifinal game, Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings

UCLA head coach Mick Cronin, center, celebrates with his team during the second half of a men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament semifinal game against Gonzaga, Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings

UCLA guard Johnny Juzang (3) and guard Jaime Jaquez Jr., rear, walk off the court after a men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament semifinal game against Gonzaga , Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Gonzaga won 93-90 in overtime. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings

UCLA guard Tyger Campbell (10) shoots ahead of Gonzaga guard Aaron Cook (4) during the second half of a men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament semifinal game, Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings

Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) is fouled by UCLA guard Jaylen Clark (0) while driving to the basket during the second half of a men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament semifinal game, Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings

UCLA guard Tyger Campbell (10) drives to the basket between Gonzaga guard Andrew Nembhard (3) and forward Drew Timme (2) during the second half of a men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament semifinal game, Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy Credit: Michael Conroy

Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs (1) shoots over UCLA guard David Singleton (34) to win the game during overtime in a men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament semifinal game, Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Gonzaga won 93-90. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy Credit: Michael Conroy

Celebrating Gonzaga players are shown on a video screen at T-Mobile Park on Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Seattle between innings of a baseball game between the Seattle Mariners and the San Francisco Giants after Gonzaga defeated UCLA in overtime in an NCAA college basketball Final Four game. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Credit: Ted S. Warren Credit: Ted S. Warren

UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr., rear, hugs teammate guard Johnny Juzang after a men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament semifinal game against Gonzaga, Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Gonzaga won 93-90 in overtime. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings