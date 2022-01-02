Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Overnight storms bring damage to parts of US South

This photo provided by Madison County Sheriff's Office, authorities closed down a road after power lines came down and homes suffered damage early Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 in Hazel Green, Ala. The storms followed a system earlier Saturday which brought a possible tornado and flooding to parts of Kentucky. (Madison County Sheriff's Office via AP)
caption arrowCaption
This photo provided by Madison County Sheriff's Office, authorities closed down a road after power lines came down and homes suffered damage early Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 in Hazel Green, Ala. The storms followed a system earlier Saturday which brought a possible tornado and flooding to parts of Kentucky. (Madison County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

National & World News
Updated 34 minutes ago
A line of severe storms damaged homes, knocked out power and downed trees in parts of the southern United States late Saturday into Sunday morning

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (AP) — A line of severe storms damaged homes, knocked out power and downed trees in parts of the southern United States late Saturday into Sunday morning.

Authorities closed roads in Hazel Green, Alabama, after power lines came down and homes suffered damage. The Madison County Sheriff's Office shared photos online including one of a snapped power pole.

The weather also caused damage to businesses in Hazel Green, including a Walmart, local news outlets reported. The community is located about 15 miles (24 kilometers) north of Huntsville.

The same system brought down trees in the nearby town of Triana, roughly 20 miles (32 kilometers) southwest of Huntsville. Mayor Mary Caudle told WAFF-TV that about 280 residents took cover in a storm shelter Saturday night.

The storms followed a system earlier Saturday which brought a possible tornado and flooding to parts of Kentucky.

caption arrowCaption
This photo provided by Madison County Sheriff's Office, authorities closed down a road after power lines came down and homes suffered damage early Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 in Hazel Green, Ala. The storms followed a system earlier Saturday which brought a possible tornado and flooding to parts of Kentucky. (Madison County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

This photo provided by Madison County Sheriff's Office, authorities closed down a road after power lines came down and homes suffered damage early Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 in Hazel Green, Ala. The storms followed a system earlier Saturday which brought a possible tornado and flooding to parts of Kentucky. (Madison County Sheriff's Office via AP)
caption arrowCaption
This photo provided by Madison County Sheriff's Office, authorities closed down a road after power lines came down and homes suffered damage early Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 in Hazel Green, Ala. The storms followed a system earlier Saturday which brought a possible tornado and flooding to parts of Kentucky. (Madison County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

caption arrowCaption
This photo provided by Madison County Sheriff's Office, authorities closed down a road after power lines came down and homes suffered damage early Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 in Hazel Green, Ala. The storms followed a system earlier Saturday which brought a possible tornado and flooding to parts of Kentucky. (Madison County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

This photo provided by Madison County Sheriff's Office, authorities closed down a road after power lines came down and homes suffered damage early Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 in Hazel Green, Ala. The storms followed a system earlier Saturday which brought a possible tornado and flooding to parts of Kentucky. (Madison County Sheriff's Office via AP)
caption arrowCaption
This photo provided by Madison County Sheriff's Office, authorities closed down a road after power lines came down and homes suffered damage early Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 in Hazel Green, Ala. The storms followed a system earlier Saturday which brought a possible tornado and flooding to parts of Kentucky. (Madison County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

caption arrowCaption
This photo provided by Madison County Sheriff's Office, authorities closed down a road after power lines came down and homes suffered damage early Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 in Hazel Green, Ala. The storms followed a system earlier Saturday which brought a possible tornado and flooding to parts of Kentucky. (Madison County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

This photo provided by Madison County Sheriff's Office, authorities closed down a road after power lines came down and homes suffered damage early Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 in Hazel Green, Ala. The storms followed a system earlier Saturday which brought a possible tornado and flooding to parts of Kentucky. (Madison County Sheriff's Office via AP)
caption arrowCaption
This photo provided by Madison County Sheriff's Office, authorities closed down a road after power lines came down and homes suffered damage early Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 in Hazel Green, Ala. The storms followed a system earlier Saturday which brought a possible tornado and flooding to parts of Kentucky. (Madison County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Fire ravages South Africa's Parliament complex; 1 detained
32m ago
Jake's mice: Searching for answers to the puzzle of autism
34m ago
Tutu remains interred amid call to rename Cape Town airport
36m ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top