Overnight shooting kills 2 and wounds 5 in Washington, D.C., police say

WASHINGTON (AP) — An early morning shooting in Washington, D.C., killed two people and wounded five others on Sunday, police said.

Officers responded to a reported shooting near the intersection of 7th and P Street Northwest around 3 a.m., Metropolitan Police Department Executive Assistant Chief Jeffery Carroll said at a news briefing from the scene.

Seven people were shot at a single location and the surviving five victims, all adults, were transported to area hospitals, Carroll said. The conditions of the victims were not immediately shared.