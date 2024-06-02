Overnight shooting in Ohio street kills 1, wounds 2 dozen others, some critically, police say

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — An early morning shooting on a street in Ohio killed one person and injured 24 others, some critically, police said.

Police said shots were reported early Sunday just after midnight in the city of Akron, where multiple victims struck by gunfire were reported. Local hospitals told emergency dispatchers soon afterward that people were arriving in their emergency departments with gunshot wounds.

Capt. Michael Miller, an Akron police public information officer, said Sunday morning that there were 25 total victims with one deceased. Some of the victims were in critical condition while others had injuries that were not life-threatening, he said.