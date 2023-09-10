Overdose-reversing drug administered to puppy after possible fentanyl exposure in California

Officials say a pit bull puppy that California police believe got into its owners’ fentanyl stash was administered the overdose-reversing drug naloxone and is recovering

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 4 minutes ago
X

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — A pit bull puppy that California police believe got into its owners' fentanyl stash was administered an overdose-reversing drug and is recovering, officials said.

The dog's owners, a man and a woman, were arrested and could face charges including drug possession and animal cruelty, according to the Irvine Police Department.

The incident began with a “consensual” encounter between the couple and police on Wednesday outside a Walmart, department spokesman Kyle Oldoerp said. After officers discovered fentanyl in their car, the two were arrested, he said.

"Then the female said, 'Oh, I think my dog is overdosing,' " Oldoerp told the Los Angeles Times on Saturday. "She knew the symptoms because it was the second time the dog had overdosed."

He said it wasn’t immediately clear how the dog would have been exposed to the drug, which is up to 50 times more powerful than heroin. A dose as small as 2 milligrams can be fatal to a human, though dogs are less sensitive to the drug, according to the Times.

“If they’re using drugs in their car, we can only speculate," Oldoerp said.

At the station, officers administered overdose-reversing naloxone to the dog, which made a “pretty quick” turnaround, Oldoerp said.

The man and woman were not identified. Authorities will hold on to the puppy until there is a hearing to determine whether to give the dog back to its owners, the Times reported.

Editors' Picks

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Training center opponents plan to submit referendum petition signatures Monday2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

PHOTOS: Falcons open season against Panthers
2h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

3 injured in drive-by shooting near SW Atlanta park, police say
4h ago

Credit: Drew Angerer

9/11 ceremonies are happening across Georgia Monday
2h ago

Credit: Drew Angerer

9/11 ceremonies are happening across Georgia Monday
2h ago

Credit: Source: Hartsfield-Jackso

UPDATED
Delta passenger’s lost dog found at Hartsfield-Jackson
23m ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev playing for US Open men's title in a rematch from 2...
5m ago
A US Navy veteran got unexpected help while jailed in Iran. Once released, he repaid the...
8m ago
Braves first MLB to clinch playoff berth this year, rally to beat Pirates 5-2
10m ago
Featured

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Gridlock Guy: On life’s fragility, perpetual cones and strange signs
9h ago
Fall Travel: Plan your next getaway around one of these 10 festivals
‘The ultimate American art form:’ Kamala Harris hosts hip-hop 50th party
22h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top