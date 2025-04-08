Overall ski champion Brignone discharged from the hospital after breaking her leg

MILAN (AP) — Overall World Cup skiing champion Federica Brignone was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday, five days after breaking multiple bones in her left leg in a giant slalom crash and undergoing surgery.

“I still don’t know how long it will take (to return),” Brignone told reporters as she sat in a wheelchair before leaving the La Madonnina clinic in Milan. “We’ll go step by step. The next step is post-operation therapy and we’ll start Monday. And then we’ll see how the bone reacts and we’ll take it from there.”

Brignone also tore her ACL, raising questions about her chances of competing at the home Olympics in 10 months. She was expected to be one of Italy’s stars in the Milan-Cortina Games.