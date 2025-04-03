Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Overall ski champion Brignone breaks her leg in crash at Italian championships

Freshly crowned overall World Cup skiing champion Federica Brignone has broken multiple bones in her left leg during a giant slalom crash at the Italian championships
Italy's Federica Brignone is reflected in the trophy after winning the women's giant slalom season championship at the World Cup Finals, Tuesday, March 25, 2025, in Sun Valley, Idaho. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Italy's Federica Brignone is reflected in the trophy after winning the women's giant slalom season championship at the World Cup Finals, Tuesday, March 25, 2025, in Sun Valley, Idaho. (AP Photo/John Locher)
2 hours ago

MILAN (AP) — Freshly crowned overall World Cup skiing champion Federica Brignone broke multiple bones in her left leg during a giant slalom crash at the Italian championships on Thursday.

Brignone was the race leader at the Lusia ski area in Val di Fassa but in her second run she crashed through a gate and lost control, prompting her to tumble and crash through the next gate. She was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Trento.

Brignone was diagnosed with multiple fractures in her tibial plateau and fibula bone, the Italian Winter Sports Federation said. It added that she would be moved to a hospital in Milan “for the completion of X-ray exams and to establish a timeline for surgery.”

Brignone, who also won the giant slalom at the world championships in February, was finishing up the best season of her career. She won 10 World Cup races across three different disciplines (five giant slaloms, three super-Gs and two downhills).

Brignone is expected to be one of the home stars of next year's Milan-Cortina Olympics.

___

AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/alpine-skiing

Italy's Federica Brignone celebrates after a women's giant slalom run at the World Cup Finals, Tuesday, March 25, 2025, in Sun Valley, Idaho. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Italy's Federica Brignone reacts on the podium after winning the women's World Cup overall at the World Cup Finals, Thursday, March 27, 2025, in Sun Valley, Idaho. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

United States' Mikaela Shiffrin reacts a women's slalom run at the World Cup Finals, Thursday, March 27, 2025, in Sun Valley, Idaho. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Credit: AP

Mikaela Shiffrin powers through a bump-filled course to win the slalom at the World Cup finals

Luge officials predict 2026 Olympic sliding races will be in Italy, a good sign for Milan-Cortina

Reigning champ Ilia Malinin of US leads Japan's Yuma Kagiyama at figure skating world championships

The Latest

A trailer sits on top of a semi truck parked at J & J Transportation on Thursday, April 3, 2025, in Jeffersontown, Ky. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry)

Credit: AP

Violent storms cut through the South and Midwest, spawning tornadoes and killing 4

3m ago

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo tease new 'Wicked: For Good' footage during CinemaCon victory lap

4m ago

Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 3,145 as more bodies found

14m ago

Featured

The last Michelin Guide Awards ceremony took place at the Georgia World Congress Center on Monday, Oct 28, 2024.

Credit: Jenni Girtman

With new American South guide, Michelin highlights Atlanta – but not Georgia

The 2025 Michelin Guide featuring metro Atlanta will expand to include six southern states: Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Atlanta police say woman made fake 911 call prior to Young Scooter’s death

The bizarre string of events that led to the Atlanta rapper’s death began when Demetria Spence made a fake call to 911, according to police.

Trump’s legal fees, religious liberty and DEI: What made the cut with Georgia lawmakers

Wednesday is the penultimate day of the 2025 Georgia legislative session. It’s expected to be busy as lawmakers rush to get their bills assigned to the House and Senate floor.