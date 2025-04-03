Overall ski champion Brignone breaks her leg in crash at Italian championships

MILAN (AP) — Freshly crowned overall World Cup skiing champion Federica Brignone broke multiple bones in her left leg during a giant slalom crash at the Italian championships on Thursday.
Brignone was the race leader at the Lusia ski area in Val di Fassa but in her second run she crashed through a gate and lost control, prompting her to tumble and crash through the next gate. She was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Trento.
Brignone was diagnosed with multiple fractures in her tibial plateau and fibula bone, the Italian Winter Sports Federation said. It added that she would be moved to a hospital in Milan “for the completion of X-ray exams and to establish a timeline for surgery.”
Brignone, who also won the giant slalom at the world championships in February, was finishing up the best season of her career. She won 10 World Cup races across three different disciplines (five giant slaloms, three super-Gs and two downhills).
Brignone is expected to be one of the home stars of next year's Milan-Cortina Olympics.
___
AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/alpine-skiing
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Keep Reading
Credit: AP
Featured
Credit: Jenni Girtman
With new American South guide, Michelin highlights Atlanta – but not Georgia
The 2025 Michelin Guide featuring metro Atlanta will expand to include six southern states: Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.
Atlanta police say woman made fake 911 call prior to Young Scooter’s death
The bizarre string of events that led to the Atlanta rapper’s death began when Demetria Spence made a fake call to 911, according to police.
Trump’s legal fees, religious liberty and DEI: What made the cut with Georgia lawmakers
Wednesday is the penultimate day of the 2025 Georgia legislative session. It’s expected to be busy as lawmakers rush to get their bills assigned to the House and Senate floor.