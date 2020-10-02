Over in a hurry: A couple bad days end MLB seasons

“It's not a good feeling. It's a bad feeling,” Reds manager David Bell said. “There's no other words that can make you feel better when you compete all year, you battle and you work year-round and put everything you have into it, and you lose.”

Major League Baseball's history has been built around the long haul, so this year's 60-game regular season was quite an adjustment from the usual 162-game grind. Now with the switch to the 16-team playoffs as part of the COVID-19 altered schedule, the opening-round, best-of-three series became another shock to the system.

The short playoff rounds aren't totally unprecedented. Baseball has moved to a more sudden-death approach over the past few years, incorporating a winner-take-all, wild-card game in the AL and NL that essentially functioned as a play-in game.

But in that system, division winners always had the luxury of automatically advancing straight to the Division Series, where a best-of-five test awaited. That wasn't the case this year: The Twins — who won 36 games and the AL Central — were knocked out in 18 innings by the resurgent Astros

Much like the Reds, the Twins' bats went cold. They scored two runs in two games in front of an empty Target Field and their season ended on Wednesday.

“I guess we feed from the fans. That’s the only thing I can mention,” Twins designated hitter Nelson Cruz said. “It doesn’t matter if you play on the road or if you play at home, we all play for fans and the energy that fans bring. You can’t replace it with anything.”

That might be one reason home-field advantage has been basically non-existent so far in the postseason. The top four seeds in the NL and AL are hosting all games of the first round, but with cardboard cutouts of fans in the seats and piped-in noise, there hasn't been much of a benefit.

After the Padres beat the Cardinals 11-9 on Thursday night, the home team held an 8-7 advantage.

That's slightly surprising considering home-field advantage was a little more pronounced than usual during the regular season. With a revised schedule that restricted teams to their geographic regions — East vs. East, Central vs. Central and West vs. West — home teams went 500-398 for a .557 winning percentage, the highest since .559 in 2010, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Whether home or away, the end came quickly for some teams over the past few days. Even if the schedule was shorter, it didn't make process any less painful.

“It's a really tough season, everything to go through, playing through a pandemic, doing all this,” Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart said. “Being away from our families in such a way that we're not accustomed to whatsoever. It made it all difficult, it made it more stressful than it is in a normal year.”

AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum and AP Sports Writer Dave Campbell contributed to this report.

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Raisel Iglesias reacts as Atlanta Braves' Adam Duvall rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run in the eighth inning in Game 2 of a National League wild-card baseball series, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Credit: Curtis Compton Credit: Curtis Compton

Cleveland Indians' Josh Naylor, right, and Franmil Reyes watch from the dugout after the Indians lost 10-9 to the New York Yankees in Game 2 of an American League wild-card baseball series, early Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer) Credit: David Dermer Credit: David Dermer