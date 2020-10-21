Over 60 exhibits damaged at Berlin museums, motive a mystery

Police said they had decided initially not to go public about the incident out of “tactical considerations related to the investigation.” On Tuesday night, the weekly Die Zeit and Deutschlandfunk radio broke the story. On Wednesday, police called for witnesses to come forward with any accounts of suspicious people or events they noticed on Oct. 3.

It wasn't clear how the liquid was applied to the works, Pfohl said. They appeared to have been chosen at random, and investigators are inclined to believe that a lone perpetrator was responsible, he added — but they aren't ruling out multiple perpetrators.

Pfohl said that police are investigating “in every direction” but wouldn't participate in local media speculation that conspiracy theorists might be involved.

There was no indication of it being “an act that speaks for itself,” he added. “This is a variety of objects that do not have any immediate connection in terms of context ... we have no self-incriminating letter or anything like that, so we have to assume for now that the motive is completely unclear.”

Pfohl said that the incident isn't unique because artifacts in museums in other countries have been attacked with liquids over recent years. Officials weren't aware of any threats. The damage was discovered by museum staff.

Seyfried said the works affected didn't include any paintings and also weren't among the complex's best-known attractions. Those attractions include treasures such as the Pergamon Altar, Babylon’s Ishtar Gate and a famous bust of Egyptian Queen Nefertiti.

Germany's culture minister, Monika Gruetters, strongly condemned the damage to the artworks.

She said in a statement that “there is justified hope that the damage can be repaired," but said that Berlin's state museums once again need to answer questions over their security precautions.

In March 2017, burglars broke into the Bode Museum, part of the Museum Island, and made off with a 100-kilogram (221-pound) Canadian gold coin known as the “Big Maple Leaf.”

The suspects are believed to have smashed a protective case and then lifted the coin out of a museum window before fleeing along a railway track with their haul in a wheelbarrow. It was never recovered.

Haak said the museums' security concept is constantly being reviewed and officials are considering how to improve it, but “100% security for the objects would mean in principle having to withdraw them from public view.”