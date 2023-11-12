Over 30 workers are trapped after a portion of a tunnel under construction collapses in India

Officials say a part of an under-construction road tunnel in a mountainous north Indian state popular with tourists has collapsed after a landslide, trapping more than 30 workers
National & World News
By BISWAJEET BANERJEE – Associated Press
45 minutes ago

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Part of an under-construction road tunnel in a mountainous north Indian state popular with tourists collapsed after a landslide Sunday, trapping more than 30 workers, officials said.

Rescue work is in progress and oxygen is being pumped through a pipe into the collapsed section of the tunnel to help workers breathe, said Manohar Tamta, an Uttarakhand state relief official.

"It will take some time to bring them out," Tamta said.

The workers have sent out signals indicating that they are safe," the Press Trust of India news agency cited a state government official as saying.

“I am in touch with the officials on the spot and constantly monitoring the situation,” said the top state elected official, Pushkar Singh Dhami.

The collapsed portion of the tunnel is about 200 meters (500 feet) from the entrance, said police officer Arpan Yaduvanshi. Food is also being sent to the trapped workers, PTI quoted him as saying.

About 160 rescuers from federal and state disaster relief agencies are using drilling equipment and excavators to reach the workers.

Uttarakhand state is dotted with Hindu temples and sees a huge flow of pilgrims and tourists every year. It has expanded over the years with the massive construction of buildings and roadways. The Chardham all-weather road is a flagship federal government project connecting various Hindu pilgrimage sites.

In January, state authorities moved hundreds of people to temporary shelters after a temple collapsed and cracks appeared in over 600 houses because of the sinking of land in and around Joshimath town in the region

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

MIKE CHECK BLOG
Even in down year, Clemson is much too good for Georgia Tech17h ago

Fireworks may have caused blaze at Atlanta apartment, 2 arrested, cops say
1h ago

Gridlock Guy: Examining why four pedestrians got hit on the same day in Decatur
4h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

5 things we learned after Georgia's 52-17 win over Ole Miss
47m ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

5 things we learned after Georgia's 52-17 win over Ole Miss
47m ago

Credit: AP

House Republicans look to pass two-step package to avoid partial government shutdown
16h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Russia ramps up attacks on key cities in eastern Ukraine
7m ago
French politicians, citizens march in Paris against soaring antisemitism amid...
12m ago
Heavy fighting rages near main Gaza hospital and people trapped inside say they cannot...
14m ago
Featured

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

Rick Ross talks to Georgia State law students about how to be a boss
Meet the Georgia rodeo clown aiming for the top ranks of the profession
HS football: Moving on to second round of state playoffs
11h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top