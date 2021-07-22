Over 200 African men cross from Morocco into Spain's Melilla

Sub-Saharan migrants fleeing poverty or violence regularly attempt to force their way over the 12-kilometer-long (7.4-miles) border in Melilla and in Spain's other enclave in the northern African coast, Ceuta, as a stepping stone to reach the European continent. The migrants often attempt to cross in large groups to surprise police agents on both sides of the fences.

In one of the largest attempts in recent months, more than 300 Sub-Saharan men tried to cross in the early hours of Thursday, according to a statement from the Spanish government's delegation in Melilla, a city of 84,000 residents.