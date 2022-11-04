BreakingNews
Powerball jackpot up to $1.6 billion, new lottery record
ajc logo
X

Over 120 leaders at climate talks, Egypt positive on protest

National & World News
By FRANK JORDANS, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Egyptian officials say more than 120 world leaders will attend this year’s U_N_ climate talks in Sharm el-Sheikh and requests by environmental activists to stage a rally during the event will be responded to “positively."

BERLIN (AP) — More than 120 world leaders will attend this year's U.N. climate talks and requests by environmental activists to stage a rally during the event would be responded to "positively," host Egypt said Friday.

Veteran diplomat Wael Aboulmagd, who heads the Egyptian delegation, told reporters that his country had been working for months to set the scene for “meaningful outcomes" at the two-week meeting in the Red Sea coastal resort of Sharm el-Sheikh starting Sunday.

"We have, I think about 121 maybe, and the number is growing, heads of state and government here," he said during an online briefing. "We hope that it will be a watershed moment." Leaders like U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak confirmed their attendance, but Aboulmagd said other major heads of state like China's Xi Jinping and India's Narendra Modi will not be going.

Aboulmagd said recent scientific reports highlighted the urgency of tackling global warming.

“Everyone is now aware of the gravity of the situation, of the enormity of the challenge, and have come here hopefully to work together,” he said.

Several thorny issues will be discussed at the Nov. 6-18 talks, including further cutting greenhouse gas emissions and boosting financial aid for poor countries struggling with the impacts of climate change. It is the first such meeting held in Africa since 2016. Over 40,000 people have registered for the event.

Aboulmagd appealed to negotiators to engage constructively. “We cannot afford to waste any time,” he said. “So everyone must rise to the occasion and must move away from the adversarial winner-takes-all approach that has plagued this process for too long.”

Civil society groups have expressed concern that their presence at this year's talks will be restricted, citing Egypt's questionable human rights record.

But Aboulmagd said activists will get their space, with special arrangements already put in place “for those who want to organize demonstrations or protests or stand-ins.”

Asked about the possibility of holding a large rally mid-way through the talks, as has traditionally happened in previous meetings, he said “that will be taken care of.”

Organizers would need to submit the names of contact persons and the planned route must be agreed with city officials.

“Once a request to that effect comes, it will be responded to positively,” he said.

Egypt would press diplomats to live up to the lofty pledges their leaders had made, Aboulmagd said, warning that so far these had not be translated into the negotiating rooms.

“This separation between the reality in the public sphere and what actually happens in negotiating rooms cannot continue,” he said. “It is about real lives that are being lost and future lives that will be devastated” by unchecked climate change.

___

Follow AP's climate and environment coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

___

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP's climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Credit: Peter Dejong

Credit: Peter Dejong

Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Editors' Picks

Credit: Nathan Posner for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

David Ralston won’t seek another term as Georgia House leader 1h ago

Credit: John Spink / Jspink@ajc.com

UPDATE: Man killed by Gwinnett officers had note addressed to police, cops say
59m ago

Credit: Curtis Compton

Democrat Hall endorses Brian Kemp and Burt Jones in surprise move
8h ago

Credit: AJC File

Leasing Atlanta’s detention center to Fulton will make city less safe, study says
3h ago

Credit: AJC File

Leasing Atlanta’s detention center to Fulton will make city less safe, study says
3h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

On the Georgia Trail: Walker calls Senate race a ‘spiritual battle’
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Andrew Kravchenko

Russian soldiers reportedly spread into Kherson's homes
4m ago
On stand in 1/6 trial, Oath Keepers boss says he's a patriot
12m ago
High court to hear water dispute between Navajo, government
16m ago
Featured

Credit: Nathan Posner for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

David Ralston won’t seek another term as Georgia House leader
1h ago
Wild Georgia: Expect a ‘blood moon’ eclipse on Election Day
8h ago
Eight questions with Brad Nitz, WSB-TV’s new chief meteorologist
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top