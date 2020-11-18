Over 1,000 evacuated in Nevada wildfire start returning home

“Even though there was literally snow on the ground in some areas, a wind-driven fire like that is almost impossible to stop,” Cochran said.

Nevada is experiencing drought, with much of it in extreme drought, and it's moved in and out of such dry conditions for years. Numerous studies have linked bigger wildfires in America to climate change from the burning of coal, oil and gas, which has made parts of the U.S. West much drier and more flammable.

Investigators from the state and Reno fire marshal’s office as well as the utility NV Energy were trying to find the cause of the fire.

Fire Department incident commander Mark Winkelman said the fire started about 200 yards (183 meters) from the origin point of a November 2011 fire that destroyed 27 homes. That blaze was ignited by arcing power lines at a substation in strong winds, he said.

The so-called Caughlin Fire in 2011 was one of the first in the area to make it clear that dangerous wildfires no longer were confined to hot, dry summer months, said Cochran, the fire chief.

“That was sort of a watershed mark nine years ago where we realized there is no fire season — fire season is year-round,” he said, adding that vegetation has become drier and burns easier.

On Tuesday, the wind made it impossible to send up aircraft to help fight the flames, with support from local and federal agencies in northern Nevada and neighboring California critical before wet weather moved in later, authorities said.

“It takes a village, as it were, to put out something like this. No one fire department can ever be staffed or equipped to handle something like this,” Cochran said.

Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve, who said her own evacuation was complicated because she’s under a COVID-19 quarantine, said the fierce firefighting effort helped avert a much bigger disaster.

“These fires are a huge reminder how things can change so quickly on a moment’s notice,” Schieve said. “We did have a lot of hands on deck.”

She was isolating because she was in contact with Gov. Steve Sisolak, who recently announced he had tested positive for the virus and on Tuesday declared a state of emergency over the fire.

The other blaze, across the border in California’s remote Mono County, exploded to more than 45 square miles (117 square kilometers) Tuesday, burning into the tiny community of Walker. Rain and snow slowed its growth Wednesday, according to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management.

One person died, but authorities offered no details. While about 800 residents remained under evacuation orders, a highway reopened. The cause of the fire wasn't yet known, and the land agency said officials were still assessing the damage.

Mono County sheriff’s spokeswoman Sarah Roberts said an unknown number of homes were among the losses from the wind-driven fire.

“The winds were horrific yesterday,” Roberts said.

Antczak reported from Los Angeles. Associated Press writer Paul Davenport in Phoenix contributed to this report.

