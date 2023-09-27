BreakingNews
TRAFFIC ALERT | Overturned big rig blocks I-75 North ramp to I-285 West

Over 100 masked teens ransack Philadelphia stores and arrests are made, police say

Police and witnesses say groups of teenagers swarmed into stores in Philadelphia’s Center City, stuffing plastic bags with merchandise and fleeing
National & World News
36 minutes ago
X

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Groups of teenagers swarmed into stores in Philadelphia's Center City, stuffing plastic bags with merchandise and fleeing, although police made several arrests, authorities and witnesses said.

An Apple Store was hit at around 8 p.m. Tuesday and police chased fleeing teenagers, recovering dropped iPhones and a “pile of iPads” at one spot, a police statement said.

More than 100 people who appeared to be teenagers stole from a Lululemon store, NBC10 Philadelphia reported, citing a police officer.

Video posted on social media showed masked people in hoodies running out of Lululemon and police officers grabbing several and tackling them to the sidewalk, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

No injuries were immediately reported but CBS Philadelphia said a security guard was assaulted at the Foot Locker.

The flash mob-style ransacking followed an earlier peaceful protest over a judge's Tuesday decision to dismiss murder and other charges against a Philadelphia police officer who shot and killed a driver, Eddie Irizarry, through a rolled-up window.

However, several police commanders said that the store ransacking wasn't connected to earlier demonstrations, CBS Philadelphia reported.

The thefts also occurred on the same day that Target announced it will close nine stores in four states, including one in New York City's East Harlem neighborhood, and three in the San Francisco Bay Area, saying that theft and organized retail crime have threatened the safety of its workers and customers.

___

The story has been updated to correct the location to Philadelphia’s Center City, not Central City.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

TRAFFIC ALERT
Overturned big rig blocks I-75 North ramp to I-285 West19m ago

Credit: TNS

Georgia SAT scores down slightly, but fell less than national average
1h ago

Credit: AP

The Hollywood writers strike is over after guild leaders approve contract with studios
6h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

COVID-19 numbers are dropping again. Will it last?
12m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

COVID-19 numbers are dropping again. Will it last?
12m ago

Milton councilman under fire for privately meeting with election poll workers
20m ago
The Latest
North Korea says it will expel the US soldier who crossed into the country in July
7m ago
Christian Thielemann chosen to succeed Daniel Barenboim as music director of Berlin's...
10m ago
Russia accuses Ukraine's Western allies of helping attack its Black Sea Fleet...
17m ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves overcome six-run deficit to defeat Cubs in Dansby Swanson’s return
7h ago
Carter presidential library moves birthday plans amid shutdown threat
13h ago
What a government shutdown could mean in Georgia
18h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top