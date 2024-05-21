Over 1 million claims related to toxic exposure granted under new veterans law, Biden will announce

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden, intent on selling his legislative accomplishments this election year, will travel to New Hampshire on Tuesday to detail the impact of a law that helps veterans get key benefits as a result of burn pit or other toxic exposure during their service.

In raw numbers, more than 1 million claims have been granted to veterans since Biden signed the so-called PACT Act into law in August 2022, the administration said Tuesday. That amounts to about 888,000 veterans and survivors in all 50 states who have been able to receive disability benefits under the law.

That totals about $5.7 billion in benefits given to veterans and their survivors, according to the administration.