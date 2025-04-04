Alex Ovechkin ties Wayne Gretzky's record with his 894th goal

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin has tied Wayne Gretzky's NHL goals record by scoring the 894th of his career, setting off a wild celebration on the ice with his teammates and chants of "Ovi! Ovi!" in the crowd that included the "Great One" himself.

Ovechkin scored on the power play with 13:46 left Friday night, stopping the game while fans rose to their feet to applaud the longtime Washington Capitals captain. Clearly emotional he skated several laps around center ice asking for more cheers, then returned to the bench where he blew kisses to members of his family in a suite.

A video montage of Ovechkin's path to 894 played on arena video boards during the next stoppage in play. He's now one goal away from breaking one of hockey's biggest records.